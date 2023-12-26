Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1952 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Canacol Energy Trading Up 9.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $188.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.30.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on CNNEF
Canacol Energy Company Profile
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canacol Energy
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.