Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1952 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Canacol Energy Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $188.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canacol Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mackie cut Canacol Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canacol Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

