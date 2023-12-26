The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (CEE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.37 on January 26th

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3651 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.4% per year over the last three years.

CEE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 2,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEE. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. 21.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

