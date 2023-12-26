John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HPI stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,444. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.