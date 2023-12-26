Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BSL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. 10,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,516. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.