Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $21.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.74. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.