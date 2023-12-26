Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (BEMO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11 on February 7th

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Stock Performance

BEMO stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 485 ($6.16). 14,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 425 ($5.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 570 ($7.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 459.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 479.25. The company has a market capitalization of £57.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

