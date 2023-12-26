Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (BEMO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11 on February 7th

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Stock Performance
BEMO stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 485 ($6.16). 14,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 425 ($5.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 570 ($7.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 459.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 479.25. The company has a market capitalization of £57.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.77 and a beta of 1.00.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.