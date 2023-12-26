Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $13.90 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,789 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

