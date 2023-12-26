PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $64.50

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $64.50 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00172027 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00017980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009269 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002411 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

