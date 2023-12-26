Energi Market Cap Reaches $10.39 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Energi has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $298,408.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00106904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00028261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00022092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,559,206 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.