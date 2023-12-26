Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $16.63 billion and $1.18 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $45.52 or 0.00106904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00028261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00022092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001285 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,471,109 coins and its circulating supply is 365,438,199 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

