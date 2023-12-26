Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $57.36 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 129.9% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $57.36 million and $727,239.55 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007149 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,961,885,084 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

