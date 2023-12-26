Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 1,776 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises 2.3% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BXMT opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.54%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

