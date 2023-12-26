Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,147 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Cheniere Energy worth $36,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

LNG stock opened at $172.58 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

