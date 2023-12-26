Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1,869.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $25,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $118.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

