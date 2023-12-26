Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $542.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $518.14 and its 200-day moving average is $497.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

