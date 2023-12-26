Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $602,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 219,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

