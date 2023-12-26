Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.77. 20,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average is $97.58. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $105.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.