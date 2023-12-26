Riverwater Partners LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 266,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

AZZ Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AZZ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.52. 7,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $57.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.