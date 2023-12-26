Riverwater Partners LLC Raises Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Centrus Energy worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 116,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 87,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 58.9% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 160,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 59,489 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 93,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $5,176,790.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,223,118 shares in the company, valued at $67,968,667.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,507. The company has a market capitalization of $837.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.85. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

