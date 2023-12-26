Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $312.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.42.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

