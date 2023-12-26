Riverwater Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.96. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

