Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for approximately 0.8% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Crocs by 4,533.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP grew its stake in Crocs by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 158,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,909,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.57. 116,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,784. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

