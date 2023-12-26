Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises approximately 1.1% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,119,000 after purchasing an additional 907,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 424,453 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,744,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,741,000 after purchasing an additional 294,015 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,163 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 51,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,831. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

