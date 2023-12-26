Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$16.06 million during the quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.