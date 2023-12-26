Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,032,000 after acquiring an additional 852,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.68. 44,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,639. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

