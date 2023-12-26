Riverwater Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Atkore comprises 1.8% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Atkore by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ATKR traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.46. 40,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,256. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.94 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.27.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

