Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $208.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.14. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

