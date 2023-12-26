Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of VAALCO Energy worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 39,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $491.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

