Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,054,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,054,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $358,191.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,516.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,718 shares of company stock worth $1,804,191. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INDI. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INDI

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 65.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.