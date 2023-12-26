HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 13,146.2% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 40.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DINO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.92. 37,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,120. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

