Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $493,000 Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 275,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,407. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

