Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $49.78 Million Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,827,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 169,310 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $49,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

CORT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,415. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

