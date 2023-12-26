Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,466 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $48,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.85. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

