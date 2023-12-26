Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,255,360. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,740,743 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

