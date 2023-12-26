Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 665 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 3.5% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,357. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.89.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.