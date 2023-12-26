Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) is Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for approximately 3.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONV. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.6% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

