iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $15,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,118,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

