Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 150,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.04 and its 200-day moving average is $216.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.