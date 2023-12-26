Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.68 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $144.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

