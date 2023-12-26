Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$483.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$451.70 million.
