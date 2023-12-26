Chesswood Group Limited (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Chesswood Group Price Performance

TSE CHW remained flat at C$8.20 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,327. The firm has a market cap of C$148.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.07. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$5.40 and a 1-year high of C$12.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.24. The company has a current ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$80.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.47 million. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 0.6799337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$60,500.00. In other Chesswood Group news, insider Daniel Wittlin purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.35 per share, with a total value of C$176,289.60. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,450 shares of company stock worth $192,978 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading

