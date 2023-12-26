Chesswood Group Limited (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Chesswood Group Price Performance
TSE CHW remained flat at C$8.20 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,327. The firm has a market cap of C$148.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.07. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$5.40 and a 1-year high of C$12.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.24. The company has a current ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$80.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.47 million. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 0.6799337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$60,500.00. In other Chesswood Group news, insider Daniel Wittlin purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.35 per share, with a total value of C$176,289.60. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,450 shares of company stock worth $192,978 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.98% of the company’s stock.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
