Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,033 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.23% of Teradata worth $55,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 214.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,983 shares of company stock valued at $979,234. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

