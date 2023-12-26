Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $53.52 Million Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $53,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in InterDigital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in InterDigital by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $52,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,338.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $175,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

