Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,759 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.89% of Cohen & Steers worth $58,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CNS opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01.

Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cohen & Steers



Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.



