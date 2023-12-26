Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 1,577 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $60,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

CBOE opened at $175.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.