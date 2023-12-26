Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Holdings Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,028 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.43% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $62,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

SFM stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

