Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,190 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Lincoln Electric worth $64,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $218.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.73. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $219.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.