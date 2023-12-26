Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.94% of Cable One worth $66,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 51.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter valued at $5,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $546.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.87. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $506.18 and a 52-week high of $861.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $557.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $793.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

