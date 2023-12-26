Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,537 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $66,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,177,000 after acquiring an additional 122,241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,159,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after buying an additional 154,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Northcoast Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.0 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $121.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,730,300 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse



Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

