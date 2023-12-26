Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $403,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $239.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.22. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $240.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

